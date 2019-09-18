Ghost Rider Star Gabriel Luna Shares Early Sketch of the Character

Gabriel Luna will soon be starring in Terminator: Dark Fate, but he’s best known for playing Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider on Agents of SHIELD. The actor’s arc during the series’ fourth season clearly caught people’s attention, because he’ll soon be returning to play the role in a Hulu series devoted to Ghost Rider. Luna recently took to Instagram to share an old sketch of the character from its creator, Felipe Smith.

“This is one of @felipesmithart’s early sketches of Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider. Just looking at this drawing gets me PUMPED. Pure energy. @marvel @hulu #GhostRider,” Luna wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“🔥💀🔥 Just the beginning 🔥💀🔥,” @hulu replied.

“I can’t wait for the new series! Robbie Reyes is my favorite Ghost Rider! You do him justice my friend!,” @bdove2 wrote.

“Amazing energy in this illustration. I will have to check out more of Felipe Smith’s work,” @mark.brisbane added.

You can see more of Smith’s work on Instagram here.

The Ghost Rider series is expected to premiere sometime next year. The partnership between Hulu and Marvel TV continues to grow now that Disney owns a controlling stake in the streaming service. Along with Ghost Rider, Hulu announced a live-action Helstrom series that will also launch in 2020. The streamer is currently prepping the third season of Marvel’s Runaways, as well as four animated series centering around Howard the Duck, M.O.D.O.K., Hit-Monkey, and Tigra and Dazzler. Those shows will culminate in a team-up mini-series called The Offenders.

Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb previously revealed the newest batch of shows he’s overseeing will be called Marvel’s “Adventure into Fear,” and will tap into terrifying tones.

“What we love is the notion of how we can present a Marvel hero who was truly feared and truly believed that they were a monster, but that, as the stories go on, they realize, oh, I’m the hero of the story, I’m not the villain of the story,” Loeb said. “That’s not something we’ve ever done before. So we started with Ghost Rider, we went out and managed to get Gabriel Luna to come back and reproduce the role he played on S.H.I.E.L.D. Then we’re going to do Helstrom, and then there’s a couple more that we haven’t yet revealed to the world.“

You can catch Luna on the big screen in Terminator: Dark Fate on November 1st.