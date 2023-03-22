Ghost-Spider Gwen Stacy One:12 Collective Figure Unveiled by Mezco Toyz

By Sean Fallon

ghost-spider.jpg


Ghost-Spider, the Earth-65 version of Gwen Stacy that was bitten by a radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker, is getting the One:12 treatment from Mezco Toyz. That means you'll be getting a high-end 6-inch figure that comes with loads of costume detail and a ton of accessories like a dimensional travel watch, swappable hands and heads, a cell phone, a multiverse portal FX, and more. 

Pre-orders for the Ghost-Spider One:12 figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $105 with automatic free U.S. shipping and a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items using our exclusive link. You won't be charged until it ships, which should be around February of 2024. A full list of features and accessories can be found below. 

ghost-spider-2.jpg

Ghost-Spider One:12 Collective Action Figure features:

  • One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
  • 4x head portraits
  • Hand painted authentic detailing
  • Approximately 6 1/2-inches (16cm) tall
  • 12x interchangeable hands
  • 1x pair of fists (L&R)
  • 1x pair of web-holding hands (L&R)
  • 1x pair of holding hands (L&R)
  • 1x pair of posing hands (L&R)
  • 2x pairs of web-shooting hands (L&R)
Costume features:

  • Fitted, hooded body suit with cobweb detailing
  • Dimensional travel watch (non-removable)
  • Sneakers

Accessories features:

  • 1x multiverse portal FX
  • 1x Ghost-Spider mask (can be held)
  • 1x Spider Sense FX
  • 1x cell phone
  • 1x notebook
  • 1x backpack with storage
  • 1x posable web line
  • 2x web lines (affixed to hands)
  • 1x One:12 Collective display base with logo
  • 1x One:12 Collective adjustable display post
