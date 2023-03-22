Ghost-Spider Gwen Stacy One:12 Collective Figure Unveiled by Mezco Toyz
Ghost-Spider, the Earth-65 version of Gwen Stacy that was bitten by a radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker, is getting the One:12 treatment from Mezco Toyz. That means you'll be getting a high-end 6-inch figure that comes with loads of costume detail and a ton of accessories like a dimensional travel watch, swappable hands and heads, a cell phone, a multiverse portal FX, and more.
Pre-orders for the Ghost-Spider One:12 figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $105 with automatic free U.S. shipping and a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items using our exclusive link. You won't be charged until it ships, which should be around February of 2024. A full list of features and accessories can be found below.
Ghost-Spider One:12 Collective Action Figure features:
- One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
- 4x head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 6 1/2-inches (16cm) tall
- 12x interchangeable hands
- 1x pair of fists (L&R)
- 1x pair of web-holding hands (L&R)
- 1x pair of holding hands (L&R)
- 1x pair of posing hands (L&R)
- 2x pairs of web-shooting hands (L&R)
Costume features:
- Fitted, hooded body suit with cobweb detailing
- Dimensional travel watch (non-removable)
- Sneakers
Accessories features:
- 1x multiverse portal FX
- 1x Ghost-Spider mask (can be held)
- 1x Spider Sense FX
- 1x cell phone
- 1x notebook
- 1x backpack with storage
- 1x posable web line
- 2x web lines (affixed to hands)
- 1x One:12 Collective display base with logo
- 1x One:12 Collective adjustable display post