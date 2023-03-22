Ghost-Spider Gwen Stacy One:12 Collective Figure Unveiled by Mezco Toyz

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.



Ghost-Spider, the Earth-65 version of Gwen Stacy that was bitten by a radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker, is getting the One:12 treatment from Mezco Toyz. That means you'll be getting a high-end 6-inch figure that comes with loads of costume detail and a ton of accessories like a dimensional travel watch, swappable hands and heads, a cell phone, a multiverse portal FX, and more.

Pre-orders for the Ghost-Spider One:12 figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $105 with automatic free U.S. shipping and a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items using our exclusive link. You won't be charged until it ships, which should be around February of 2024. A full list of features and accessories can be found below.

Ghost-Spider One:12 Collective Action Figure features:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

4x head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 6 1/2-inches (16cm) tall

12x interchangeable hands

1x pair of fists (L&R)

1x pair of web-holding hands (L&R)

1x pair of holding hands (L&R)

1x pair of posing hands (L&R)

2x pairs of web-shooting hands (L&R)

Costume features:

Fitted, hooded body suit with cobweb detailing

Dimensional travel watch (non-removable)

Sneakers

Accessories features: