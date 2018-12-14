When You Google Billionaire, the First Photo is of Tony Stark

Have you ever taken to Google while curious about the world’s billionaires? If you have, you’ll know that the image choice for the word is quite hilarious. If you haven’t, no worries… that’s why Reddit exists.

One Reddit user, /u/Kowalski_analysis_y, was going about their normal day of googling when they discovered something wonderful, which they posted to the /r/marvelstudios subreddit. Here’s what happens when you Google “billionaire.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Just realized that when you type billionaire into Google, it gives a picture of Tony Stark with the definition,” they wrote.

Sorry, Jeff Bezos, you may be the richest person on Earth but Tony Stark is clearly the most notable.

The Wikipedia definition that accompanies the word on Google is pretty straight forward and certainly applies to our favorite fictional money maker.

“A billionaire, in countries that use the short scale number naming system, is a person with a net worth of at least one billion units of a given currency, usually major currencies such as the United States dollar, the euro or the pound sterling.”

Tony, of course, inherited Stark Industries from his father, Howard, who made his money by profiting off arms deals during World War II. Stark kept up with the weapons game until his kidnapping led to the creation of Iron Man and ultimately the dismantling of the company’s weapon sales.

Another redditor, /u/brycer16, had a brilliant response to the thread. “What about genius, playboy, and philanthropist?,” they wrote. While googling those words separately won’t get you anywhere, the three together are synonymous with Iron Man.

If you think Google is just catering to those of us who devote a lot of our Internet time to Marvel, think again. There’s no special algorithm here. Even if your Great Aunt Doris googles “billionaire,” she’s going to see the handsome mug of Robert Downey Jr.

Speaking of Google and Marvel, the 2018 search trends were recently revealed, showing that Black Panther and Stan Lee were among the top ten searches of the year. Black Panther was also the most searched film of the year with Avengers: Infinity War trailing behind at number four.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.