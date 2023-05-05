Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn Has Started Storyboarding Vol. 3

✖

The script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been done for years, and the film is finally entering the next stage of pre-production. While James Gunn begins to wrap up filming on HBO Max's Peacemaker, the filmmaker has revealed he's already begun to storyboard the highly anticipated Guardians threequel. The news first came at the tail-end of a tweet praising Kurt Russell's job in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

"It actually made me laugh every time Kurt said it, as did Rocket sadly touching his face afterwards, wondering if it really is shaped like a triangle," the helmer told fellow director Alexander Vlahos. "As I'm drawing storyboards right this moment for Vol 3, a tedious task, it's good to be reminded of these enjoyable moments."

Gunn's storyboards have become famous in and of themselves, as the director sketches out every single shot for his movies, oftentimes sharing the storyboards on social media after his projects are released.

"It's already #WhatWeShotWednesday. We've had an amazing week on #GotGVol2 - in fact I'd say the past two weeks may have been some of the most fruitful of my life. @pomin8r and Kurt Russell have been bringing it hard, and our DP Henry Braham has been killing it as well. It's wonderful having a great cast and crew, all one hundred percent committed to the cause," Gunn shared during principal photography on Vol. 2. "Today we shot this little piece. A certain new character may be somewhat obvious, the others not quite so much (and, I should add, please don't mistake my storyboard character shorthand for actual character design - another character in the film is presented throughout with a stovetop hat just so I know who he is!)."

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023.

