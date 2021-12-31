Guardians of the Galaxy 3: James Gunn Isn't Sure If "Galaxy Is Big Enough" for Movie

✖

The third movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is shaping up to be the biggest one of the bunch yet. Monday afternoon, Guardians helmer James Gunn gave fans a quick update on the project, one set to start principal photography sometime later this year. According to the filmmaker, he's not quite sure the galaxy "is big enough" for just how massive the threequel is shaping up to be.

"Our designers & visual development geniuses are busy creating new, fantastic designs of other worlds & alien beings," Gunn tweeted to a fan. "I'm not sure the galaxy is big enough for all this magic. This. One. Is. Huge. I'm excited."

As with any other Marvel Studios production under the sun, virtually nothing is known about the project, including plot threads or new characters. Gunn himself confirmed in February the project would start filming by the end of the year, and the production is expected to use the StageCraft technology originally developed for Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian.

According to Guardians star Dave Bautista, the script may have changed with over the course of the past year or so because of the pandemic and the various shuffling of Marvel properties.

"I believe it's okay to say that we will go into production late next year," Bautista shared with EW. "I saw a script early on when we were all on schedule and James Gunn was attached before everything went nutso. I believe because [Marvel's] whole calendar has changed [due to the pandemic shutdown and Guardians' production delays], that storylines have changed, and they won't intersect like originally planned. Obviously, we lost Chadwick [Boseman], so I don't know where that leaves Black Panther. I haven't seen a new script, is the short answer."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date. The first two Guardians movies are now streaming on Disney+.

