Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Utilize The Mandalorian Set Technology

Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian changed the game in a big way when it was released, not only because it was the flagship series for Disney+ and the first live-action Star Wars TV show but in how it was made. Employing a new technology developed by Lucasfilm called StageCraft, the series uses vast screens to create its backgrounds (and more) on the set so that they can shoot them in camera and reduce their post-production processes. This allowed for the series to continue shooting during the COVID-19 pandemic and also prevented set photos from popping up since almost no location shooting was done. Now more than Star Wars will get to use it, with Marvel Studios getting in on the action.

It was previously confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be using the StageCraft volumes for some of its shooting (which makes since considering director Taika Waititi previously worked on The Mandalorian) and now we know another MCU movie will use it too. Replying to a tweet asking if they'd use the StageCraft volume on his upcoming movie, James Gunn revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will use it "some. where it fits." The director also confirmed that the previously announced Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, in development for Disney+, will tie directly into the third movie.

Gunn's confirmation that StageCraft will be used in some capacity for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lends credence to a previous report revealed that he will shoot the movie in the UK in the second half of 2021. Only four StageCraft volumes exist around the world with two in Los Angeles (The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian season 3 are being shot), one in Australia (currently being used by Thor: Love and Thunder), and the UK.

One reason that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may not be able to use the volume a lot isn't just Gunn's choice though, as both the upcoming Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi shows will also seemingly be using it for some of their photography.

We'll have to wait for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to premiere in theaters sometime in 2023, as the sequel is currently without an official release date. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will debut in 2022 ahead of the sequels release. Marvel President Kevin Feige previously said this holiday special will film at the same time as Guardians of the Galaxy 3