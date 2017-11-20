[SPOILER] Joins The Guardians Of The Galaxy

The Guardians of the Galaxy just got a small new edition to the team for Marvel Legacy.

SPOILERS for upcoming issues of All-New Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy follow.

Marvel has been teasing that the Guardians of the Galaxy would be gaining a new member as Marvel Legacy begins. They cover for All-New Guardians of the Galaxy #12, the final issue before the series changes its title and reverts to legacy numbering for Guardians of the Galaxy #146. The cover teased that one of five Marvel characters would be the new Guardian: Deadpool, Cable, Doctor Strange, Man-Thing, or the barely visible Ant-Man.

Marvel seems to have been playing coy, but the newly released Marvel Primer Pages for Guardians of the Galaxy reveal that Scott Lang, Ant-Man, will indeed by joining the Guardians of the Galaxy in All-New Guardians of the Galaxy #12.

You can see the primer pages in the attached gallery below (via CBR).

While Ant-Man may be the only official new addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy, the team will also find some unusual allies in the Nova Corps, specifically Richard Rider, as they scour the galaxy for the Infinity Stones in the new storyline “Infinity Quest.”

“Rich is joining the title, if not an official member,” writer Gerry Duggan told ComicBook.com. “I rolled in characters on our Uncanny Avengers that didn’t exactly get ID cards, but Rich has a very important part to play in our ongoing story for a while to come. As for Rich and Gamora, well, Gamora’s not really feeling very…social of late.”

“We’re seeing a team that is at odds with a lot of who they were and who they are now,” added artist Marcus To. “Peter and Rich’s interactions at least are what you would imagine them being, bros.”

All-New Guardians of the Galaxy #12 goes on sale October 18, 2017.

