Guardians of the Galaxy Director Wants to Do a Rerelease of Original Film With New Additions

The Guardians of the Galaxy films are known for their dynamite soundtracks, featuring beloved songs mostly from the late ’60 and the ’70s. Today, the films’ director, James Gunn, has been answering questions about his song choices on Twitter. Gunn revealed which songs he wishes he would’ve used and the ideas for his dream rerelease of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1.

And, notoriously, both Pilot’s Magic and ELO’s Livin’ Thing sequences were cut from the first film (I regret cutting the Livin’ Thing montage, actually). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 30, 2019

“If I may ask, what song have you wanted to use but weren’t able to? Whether it didn’t fit any particular scene, or licensing, etc?,” @jaa0109 wondered.

“I’ve licensed every song I’ve sought (although on the first film I inquired about Never Been to Spain and its price tag scared me off from even considering it),” Gunn replied. “And, notoriously, both Pilot’s Magic and ELO’s Livin’ Thing sequences were cut from the first film (I regret cutting the Livin’ Thing montage, actually).”

It’s a dream of mine to do a rerelease of GotG Vol 1 with Livin’ Thing and a couple of other small additions. 👋, @MarvelStudios. https://t.co/9N8kG144i6 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 30, 2019

“Will we ever get to see the Livin’ Thing montage someday? I remember you saying the reason it didn’t make the Blu-Ray was due to a music-rights issue,” @Saurocron asked.

“It’s a dream of mine to do a rerelease of GotG Vol 1 with Livin’ Thing and a couple of other small additions. 👋, @MarvelStudios,” Gunn replied.

The original films ARE the Directors’ cuts, as the cuts were my choice. I’ve just changed my mind about a few things since then, so it’d have to be a Director’s Recut. https://t.co/d5qg8jNhgW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 30, 2019

“Is there any chance we’ll see a Directors Cut or something when the 4K comes out?,” @stokith wondered.

“The original films ARE the Directors’ cuts, as the cuts were my choice. I’ve just changed my mind about a few things since then, so it’d have to be a Director’s Recut,” Gunn explained.

Guardians of the Galaxy will finally be available on 4k Blu-ray on October 1st. According to HD Report, the new set includes a copy of the film on Blu-ray as well as Digital UHD via Movies Anywhere, but the new addition is not expected to have extras that haven’t been previously released.

While the official date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to be announced, Gunn is expected to return to finish out his trilogy.

