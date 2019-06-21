Guardians of the Galaxy Director Wishes Chris Pratt Happy Birthday by Sharing Photo of Them in Bed

Happy Birthday, Chris Pratt! The actor best known for playing Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turns the big 4-0 today, and many of his MCU co-workers are celebrating his birthday with special social media posts. The latest to honor Pratt is James Gunn, the director who helmed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol 2. Gunn posted a hilarious image of him in bed with Pratt, and fans can’t get enough.

“I’m grateful to have friends like @prattprattpratt who I can just completely be myself with, someone I can nonchalantly lie around with in a full suit eating pizzas and reading comics, no airs whatsoever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BUDDY! 🙏❤️🙏,” Gunn wrote.

“Just another ‘business casual comic book in bed slumber party’ love you JG,” Pratt replied.

Many fans commented on the post, loving the photo and adding to the birthday wishes.

“This is a blessed photo,” @fimiflippin replied.

“Happy Birthday Starlord,” @spiderdwight88 wrote.

“The best director- actor relationship!,” @zirtirthangi added.

Back in March, it was announced that Gunn had been rehired to direct the third Guardians of the Galaxy film after being fired over a batch of old, offensive tweets. Currently, there is no word on when the movie will be released, but at least it’s finally on track to happen. In the meantime, you can catch Pratt as Star-Lord on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame. Starting next weekend, the movie will be re-released in theaters with six extra minutes of footage.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in select theaters. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.