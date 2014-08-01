James Gunn Filming More Guardians Of The Galaxy Scenes for Disney World Ride

✖

The Guardians of the Galaxy will be assembling for some more content, this time filming for the new rides headed to Disney World and Disneyland. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn shared some insight about these upcoming projects and confirmed he will be directing the footage produced for these new rides while talking on social media. The EPCOT ride themed around the Guardians of the Galaxy characters, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, is still under construction and is expected to open on an undisclosed date in 2022. The Guardians already have one ride open in Disneyland, having given a new paint job to the Tower of Terror ride which was once there.

It is unclear but is seems Gunn is going to film these sequences when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 begins production later this year, along with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special which is a one-off special episode headed to Disney+.

"Yes, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Disney World is also on the agenda," Gunn said in a tweet which asked him if the footage for the rides is being done separately from the movies. It adds to Gunn's packed scheduled, which includes releasing The Suicide Squad, wrapping his Peacemaker series, beginning Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and also shooting the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Disney attraction footage. See Gunn's tweet below!

Yes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Disneyworld is also on the agenda. https://t.co/KLWL7cYjXL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 20, 2021

The first look at the new section of the park was revealed at Disney's D23 Expo in 2019.

"The Guardians characters are awesome," Walt Disney Imagineering executive producer Michael Hundgen told ComicBook.com in 2019. "They're fun, they're irreverent, they've got great music. And so it felt like: If we can take advantage of bringing them to Walt Disney World, Epcot was a great home for them. We've talked about that this is the first Intergalactic Pavilion at Epcot. We've got lots of International Pavilions, but we're going galactic with this addition. And we're introducing guests to the planet Xandar and telling them how it was formed, telling them about their people, their traditions; and getting to see some of the great artifacts from their treasures; and then Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord and Gamora, they all show up."

Cosmic Rewind takes place on Xandar, the home of the Nova Corps that was introduced in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. The main characters from the movies, including Rocket and Star-Lord, take part in the adventure that unfolds on the planet during the ride itself. The addition of those characters, as well as the overall feel of Xandar, will be its main connection to the MCU movies.

Are you excited for the Guardians of the Galaxy content coming over the next few years?