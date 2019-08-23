Walt Disney World: New Look at Epcot’s Guardians of the Galaxy Attraction

Disney is set to unveil a slew of new details for its upcoming projects at this weekend’s D23 Expo, and that will include quite a lot about what’s coming to Disney Parks. In addition to some pretty major new information about Disneyland’s Marvel experience, which is officially named “Avengers Campus”, the company teased how the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise will play into a significant multi-year transformation of Epcot. In addition to promo art for an already-announced Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster, it was announced that a Xandarian outpost will be part of the park. You can check out concept art and a scale model for the outpost below.

A Guardians-themed Epcot ride was first rumored in 2017 and was later confirmed to be in the space once held by the Universe of Energy attraction. The ride is expected to be among the world’s longest enclosed roller coasters and will be the first roller coaster to make its way into Epcot.

“As we build upon its core mission of optimism and hope to inspire the world, the real will become fantastic and the fantastic will become real — in whole new ways at Epcot,” Bob Chapek, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, said in February of 2018.

Concept art and test footage of the coaster later surfaced online last November, with the goal to launch the coaster sometime in 2021.

“This will be a coaster unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before,” Chapek said at the time. “We call it a storytelling coaster. But on this attraction, each individual cab will be programmed to direct your eye to the story happening around you. Instead of whizzing by the action, you’ll be fully immersed in the story from the minute you launch.”

This marks the second Guardians ride to make its way into Disney Parks after the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror was refurbished into Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT in 2017.

