Gamora Almost Had A Much Different Look In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

Gamora almost rocked a drastically different appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her debut coming in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel Studios concept artist Charlie Wen shared a few early designs for Gamora which were ultimately scrapped. Zoe Saldana’s character ultimately took on a more simple, green skin and black clothes look, but it appears there was consideration for making her look a bit more cyborg-like in the vein of her sister Nebula.

Check out some of the designs from Wen in the Instagram posts below.



“I played with a modified cloak design mixed with compartmentalized leggings held by simple practical banding,” Wen writes about his design. “This was to give the feel of an assassin with a mix of the practical and the flashy. In some of these early concepts of Gamora, like Rocket, my responsibility was to create a new design realm for the MCU through designing the characters and key moments, so a lot of my focus was primarily on setting tone and feel for the Guardians series. I ramped up the saturation of colors quite a bit for this film. James (Gunn) and I had been talking about having a colorful space epic.”

Below, the more colorful world of Guardians of the Galaxy shines through more vividly.

“In the beginning, he was very interested in Chris Foss’ space paintings,” Wen writes. “I reached out to Mr. Foss to see if he would be interested in doing some ship work for us. His colorful ship designs had an enormous impact on the bold colorful graphics on GOTG ships.”

“In early stages, it can be more helpful to a project to hone in on the tone and feel of a project rather than on specifics of design. I would keep these kind of images loose and quick because they aren’t keyframe images of specific shots in the movie yet. These were to serve as inspiration images and help propel my conversations with the producers and directors.”

As the story goes, Gamora is expected to return for a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie but the film has been put on hold indefinitely following the firing of James Gunn. A new director for the film has not yet been found.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.