Henry Winkler Plays Peter Quill’s Grandpa in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout!

As Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! wraps up its third season this weekend, the animated hit has added Henry Winkler as it releases its final batch of episodes for the year. Winkler will be voicing Peter Quill’s grandpa as the titular group does whatever it takes to stop The Serpent from taking over the universe. Beginning at 9:30/8:30 p.m. Central Sunday night, three consecutive episodes of the series will air on Disney XD and Disney NOW.

Descriptions for the three episodes, as seen in a release from Marvel Animation, can be found below.

“In “Breaking Stuff is Hard to Do,” airing at 9:30 PM ET/PT, with reinforcements gathered, the Guardians and their friends head out to find the fragments of Dragonfang – a legendary weapon that will finally be able to defeat The Serpent forever.

In “Killer Queen,” airing at 10:00 PM ET/PT, the Guardians team up with Loki and Iron Man and travel to the castle of the evil Hela to seek her aid in fighting The Serpent.

In “Just One Victory,” airing at 10:30 PM ET/PT, the Serpent is using the power of Asgard to siphon energy from the galaxy, destroying planets one by one. With the Nova Corps defeated and the fate of the entire universe in jeopardy, the Guardians must turn to an unlikely ally to stop The Serpent.”

It has yet to be revealed whether Guardians of the Galaxy will get a fourth season on the channel. Reports surfaced last year suggesting Marvel would be shuttering all of its programming on Disney XD but that mindset’s apparently been put to bed as the outfit previously announced the next season of Marvel’s Spider-Man would feature the Maximum Venom storyline.

“We are excited to have Spider-Man and Venom leading this brand-new chapter,” Disney XD senior vice president Marc Buhaj said in a release. “These two characters are fan favorites and the Marvel Animation team has delivered a smart, action-packed season for a new generation. We’re grateful for the opportunity to further expand the world of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ with Venom and continue fresh, heroic storytelling with this third season order.”

“This is the most epic conflict in the history of Marvel Animation,” said Cort Lane, senior vice president, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment. “We planted the seeds in two seasons of Marvel’s Spider-Man and three seasons of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, but you don’t need to have watched them to be blown away by this all-out symbiote invasion. While a ton of guest heroes will be on hand, Peter Parker’s special link to Venom makes him the only hero who can tip the scales to save humanity.”

Have you been watching Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout!? Let us know your thoughts of the show in the comments below!