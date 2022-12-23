Guardians Of The Galaxy Director Finishes Holiday Special Script

✖

James Gunn has officially finished the script for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special which is set to debut on Disney+. The director of the Guardians movies (and the upcoming The Suicide Squad for DC) has had a relentless work schedule and one which will only continue to be filled with exciting content creation. Later this year, Gunn gets started of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where he will also shoot new footage for the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster heading to Disney World's EPCOT park and this new Holiday Special.

"This is the wrapping," Gunn said on social media, captioning a post with a photo of the cover for the finished Holiday Special script. "The present in inside." Of course, we can't feast our eyes on all that lovely dialogue just yet but soon enough the Guardians will be coming to Disney+ for this special event. The script is credited as being written by James "Long Elf" Gunn. There's no telling how he got that nickname but maybe we will learn when the Special arrives in late 2022.

"I wrote the treatment years ago and jut finally finished the script," Gunn said in another tweet. Check out the cover page in the tweet below!

Gunn also confirmed the timing of the Holiday Special which will be canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is taking place after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder but before the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This makes sense, seeing as Thor 4 releases in mid-2022 and Guardians Vol. 3 is not expected until 2023. "In full disclosure, I loved the Star Wars Holiday Special as a kid," Gunn also noted to a fan.

