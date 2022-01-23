Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Has Tried Using Bug Three Times, But Hasbro Won’t Let Him

James Gunn really, really, really wants to use Bug in a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. While the filmmaker has revealed Hasbro owns the live-action rights to the character before, he took to a Twitter thread Saturday to reveal he’s tried using the cosmic character on at least three separate occasions—one time for each of the films in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

“Marvel is not allowed to use Bug in films,” the Marvel director said. “I have tried to use him in all three movies, and was not able. I hope this settles your argument.”

Despite Bug appearing in the Guardians of the Galaxy comic run that largely inspired the Marvel Studios’ franchise, the character technically belongs to Hasbro’s Micronauts property. At one point, Paramount also had a Micronauts film on its release slate, but it’s since been removed.

There’s also an animated Micronauts series in the works, which may or may not receive a release by the end of this year. The synopsis for that can be found.

“When fate brings an unlikely team of alien space explorers to earth in pursuit of the evil Baron Karza, they make a shocking discovery – on our world they are the size of action figures!” explains a Hasbro marketing kit. “The Micronauts are small heroes in a big world but the stakes are higher than ever as their miniaturized size presents dangerous obstacles at every turn. Fortunately, they forge an alliance with teenager Cameron Ruck, who will join them in their pursuit of justice. Although the Micronauts are small in stature, their bravery and adventurous spirits remain larger than life.”

As for the Guardians franchise goes, Vol. 3 is actively filming and has added at least one other new character to the film. While Bug won’t be appearing, Will Poulter has been cast as Adam Warlock in the threequel.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

What members of the Guardians would you like to see spin-off shows of?