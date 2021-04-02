Micronauts TV Series Reportedly Scheduled For Release Later This Year

✖

Less than a year after a Micronauts movie was pulled from Paramount's release schedule, a new report suggests that the long-gestating animated series based on The Micronauts is much closer to completion than anyone previously expected. According to producer Paul Edward-Francis, it's likely that Micronauts will be hitting screens later this year. News of the series originally hit in a 2019 Hasbro Studios Sales Guide. The guide details Hasbro's release plans, and lists its target demographic as 6-11, with 26 episodes ordered back in 2019.

It isn't yet known where Micronauts will air. No streaming serice or network was attached at the time it was announced, although Hasbro has worked with Paramount on the Transformers franchise and Lionsgate on My Little Pony: The Movie, based on their popular My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic show.

"We have season two coming up for Blood of Zeus that I cannot wait for," Edward-Francis told PopHorror. "I also have another show, I believe, scheduled for release later this year, Micronauts. It is an animation series based on the old Japanese sci-fi comic book, The Micronauts, from the 1980s."

Here's the series' official synopsis:

"When fate brings an unlikely team of alien space explorers to earth in pursuit of the evil Baron Karza, they make a shocking discovery - on our world they are the size of action figures!" explains a Hasbro marketing kit. "The Micronauts are small heroes in a big world but the stakes are higher than ever as their miniaturized size presents dangerous obstacles at every turn. Fortunately, they forge an alliance with teenager Cameron Ruck, who will join them in their pursuit of justice. Although the Micronauts are small in stature, their bravery and adventurous spirits remain larger than life."

The movie version of Micronauts is said to take place within the same universe as the Transformers movies, although the extent to which there would be any real crossover isn't yet clear.

At one point, the Micronauts franchise was supposed to be set in a massive cinematic universe that included features using other Hasbro properties like GI Joe, Visionaries: Knights of the Magical Light, M.A.S.K., and ROM. At the time, Paramount assembled a star-studded writer's room that included Brian K. Vaughan, Nicole Perlman, Michael Chabon, Brian K. Vaughan, Lindsey Beer, Cheo Coker, John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Joe Robert Cole, Jeff Pinkner, Nicole Riegel, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Many of those projects appear to have been abandoned at this point.