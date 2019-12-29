Guardians of the Galaxy Director Reminds Marvel Fans That Stan Lee Created Groot

December 28th would have been legendary comics creator, Stan Lee‘s, 97th birthday, so people all over the Internet have been celebrating his life and achievements. Many fans have posted about the iconic creator on social media, and director Kevin Smith recently took to Instagram to celebrate Lee. Another person to post about Lee is James Gunn, the director best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn took to Twitter earlier today to remind fans of a very special character created by Lee: Groot.

Today, on what would have been my friend & hero #StanLee’s 97th birthday, I’d like to point out, in addition to Spider-Man & the Hulk & Thor, etc, he created the most popular Guardian of the Galaxy, Groot, which is rarely mentioned. Love and miss you, Stan. ❤️ #StanLeeForever — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 28, 2019

“Today, on what would have been my friend & hero #StanLee’s 97th birthday, I’d like to point out, in addition to Spider-Man & the Hulk & Thor, etc, he created the most popular Guardian of the Galaxy, Groot, which is rarely mentioned. Love and miss you, Stan. ❤️ #StanLeeForever,” Gunn wrote.

Many people commented one the post:

“He’d be proud of you, as I and so many more are,” @L3on_king wrote.

“Big influence on me for 50 years! Great wonderful dude,” @lloydkaufman added.

“Thank you Stan Lee!!!! I couldn’t imagine life without your impact on culture. Also ironic how a tree monster became the most adorable little plant in the Marvel universe,” @oneJohannLuna replied.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not on Marvel’s Phase Four line-up, the film is expected to happen sometime in the future with Gunn returning to direct. In the meantime, he’s working on DC’s The Suicide Squad, which stars Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

