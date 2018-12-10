Marvel Planning ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Launch Parties Next Month

In preparation for the relaunch of their Guardians of the Galaxy title next month, Marvel is working with Diamond Comics Distributors in an effort to organize launch parties in coordination with local comic shops around the country.

According to a release distributed by Diamond, comic shops participating in the launch parties will receive bulk discounts of the Donny Cates-written title. Those retailers who participate in the parties and order at least 250% of their typical order for Venom #5 — another title penned by Cates — will receive a free bundle of 20 Guardians of the Galaxy lithograph from artist Al Migrom.

Participating retailers will also receive an exclusive party variant and get additional discounts the more copies of Venom they order. It appears the Geoff Shaw promo art including dozens of potential Guardians characters will also be made available as a poster — which, in turn, will be made into a wrap-around variant cover.

ComicBook.com previously posted an exclusive first look at the new run, which takes place immediately following Thanos Legacy #1. As explained by Cates, the heroes meet up at the reading of Thanos’ last will and testament.

“What you are witnessing is the reading of Thanos’ last will and testament,” Cates told ComicBook.com. “A meeting of the greatest Cosmic forces in the galaxy! These are the first four pages or so of Geoff and I’s first issue, and oh man, does it hit the ground running. What could be in Thanos’ will that could spark such an event? Well, you’ll have to come and see for yourself!”

The complete solicitation for Guardians of the Galaxy #1, which will be released January 23, can be found below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1

DONNY CATES (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Wraparound Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE SKROCE

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY BERNIE WRIGHTSON

PARTY VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PREMIERE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WHO WILL STAND

The universe is on fire. Hundreds of worlds are at war. Never has there been such hatred and division across the cosmos. And in spite of all this, Thanos of Titan is still dead…or is he? Now, more than ever, the cosmos need the Guardians of the Galaxy…but in the aftermath of the Infinity Wars, who is left to answer the call? Featuring every cosmic super hero in the known universe by the THANOS WINS creative team of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw!

