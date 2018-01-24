‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director Rules out This Entertaining Final Easter Egg Theory

Director James Gunn as become sort of infamous for hiding Easter eggs in Guardians of the Galaxy, including one particularly difficult one that fans have been trying to figure out since the film’s release in 2014.

While fans have gotten close — Gunn has admitted that some, particularly YouTuber MasterTainment had gotten part of the Easter egg figured out last summer — they still haven’t quite solved it yet. But earlier this week, MasterTainment uploaded a new Easter egg speculation video that seemed like it might just solve the mystery once and for all.

In his new theory, MasterTainment suggests that the Easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy is an actual egg of sorts, in this case the planet Sanctuary. As he goes on to explain, the Celestials use plants to incubate their children and when they “hatch” the planets are destroyed. MasterTainment’s theory is that when Eson the Searcher is shown using an Infinity Stone to destroy an entire planet, that planet is Sanctuary and that he did so to allow a baby Celestial to be born. MasterTainment presented some theories as to who that baby Celestial is — he made a strong case for Knowhere, though he also acknowledged the important ties Thanos has to Sanctuary — but confidently claimed that the missing Easter egg was the planet Sanctuary.

It’s a pretty amazing theory and one that makes a surprising amount of sense, but today Gunn weighed in on the idea of Sanctuary being the missing Easter egg and, unfortunately, it looks like the mystery still has not been solved. Gunn tweeted that everyone should watch MasterTainment‘s video because he’s “a great guy who is unrelenting in his pursuit” of that final Easter egg, but the Sanctuary theory wasn’t the correct answer.

So, once again, MasterTainment has gotten close to the correct answer but still haven’t solved it. Gunn still hasn’t revealed exactly what the Easter egg is and explained in responses to his tweet that he would someday reveal it but that assumes MasterTainment won’t solve it first. As, Gunn himself said, the YouTuber truly is unrelenting in his pursuit of the solution to the Easter egg mystery. There are 18 videos on his channel dedicated to trying to find the Easter egg, though he might need to start working on another, Guardians-related Easter egg. In the same Twitter thread where he called out MasterTainment’s video, Gunn revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 also has a secret Easter egg that no one has yet found, and, beyond that, there is a third installment of the series coming out in 2020 and it’s probably a safe bet that that film will have a major Easter egg of its own.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now available on home media. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to release in theaters in 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019.