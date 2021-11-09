Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Chukwudi Iwuji Speaks Out After Joining MCU in Mysterious Role

No one breaks their own news quite like James Gunn. The acclaimed filmmaker took to social media on Monday to reveal that, at long last, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally starting production. It’s certainly a celebratory moment for Gunn and his cast, as it seemed for a while a couple of years ago that this day may never come. Gunn posted a picture with all of the Guardians stars to announce the start of filming, but there was one face in the crowd that no one expected to see.

Actor Chukwudi Iwuji appeared in Gunn’s photo alongside Guardians franchise stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn, as well as already-announced newcomer Will Poulter. Iwuji recently worked with Gunn on the Peacemaker HBO Max series, and the filmmaker decided to bring him along for his next comic book adventure. Following Gunn’s post, Iwuji shared a message of gratitude and excitement to his Instagram story.

“As an artist you hope to encounter a champion to open doors for you,” Iwuji wrote. “Thank you [James Gunn] for practically kicking the doors off the hinges. Let’s Play!!!”

Gunn confirmed on Twitter that it was indeed Iwuji in the photo. He also said that the actor would be taking on a role that “most every big name actor in Hollywood wanted.” There hasn’t been any confirmation about who Iwuji will be playing, seeing as how most details about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are being kept under wraps.

“It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting,” Gunn wrote in the original post.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1457792078050590720?s=20

“Chuk has indeed joined the cast,” he continued in a second tweet, after several people noticed Iwuji in the photo with the rest of the Guardians stars. “After working with him on [Peacemaker] I wasn’t about to let go of one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with – so I gave him the role most every big name actor in Hollywood wanted.”

With production now underway, there will likely be no shortage of news about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on the way in the near future. Poulter and Iwuji are probably just the first of a few new faces joining the cast.