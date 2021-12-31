Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Is Not Making the Movie Without Dave Bautista

✖

Fans of DC and James Gunn alike are stoked for the director's upcoming The Suicide Squad, but that's not the only comic book movie he's got on his agenda. Gunn plans to return to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and he recently answered some fan questions about the movie on social media. He revealed yesterday that the "script is written and most of the production heads have been hired." Another fan reached out to Twitter and asked about Dave Bautista's involvement in the film and Gunn made it clear he wouldn't make the movie without his Drax.

"Is @DaveBautista coming back?," @AngryBatman52 asked. "Would I do a Guardians movie without

@DaveBautista?," Gunn replied. Knowing Gunn, this was a rhetorical question. He loves Bautista and would certianly not want to make the movie without him. You can view the tweets below:

Would I do a Guardians movie without @DaveBautista? https://t.co/S5M05SJjqo — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 10, 2020

In the comments someone else asked, "Would you ever do a GOTG movie with some random, nobody in a small, yet integral role? Not just someone off the street … but an actor that just graduated or got their footing.” Gunn replied, “I’ve done this dozens of times in my films. I cast most roles based off auditions and we audition many hundreds of people."

Back in September, Gunn shared that Marvel Studios boss, Kevin Feige, paid a visit to The Suicide Squad set, and explained that "there isn't the enmity behind the scenes like there is in the fan community." This comment received some backlash, so Gunn clarified, "I think by far the majority of folks in the fan community are accepting, cool people. But to say there isn’t a lot of unnecessary fractiousness between some Marvel & DC fans would be denial, ignorance, or dishonesty." In another recent tweet, the director added that he'd love for some of the other DC directors to visit him on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Currently, we have no idea what to expect from Gunn's next Marvel movie. Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, previously teased that it will be the best yet.

"I don’t know exactly," Gillan said last year. "I think it’ll be in the next couple of years, but I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy. I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together."

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date.