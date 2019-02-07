‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’: Chris Pratt Confirms James Gunn’s Script

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be moving forward with the script from original director James Gunn.

Since Gunn was fired, the Marvel Studios film has been indefinitely put on hold despite production having been slated to begin already. Gunn was let go after a series of decade old, controversial tweets were brought back to light. While he won’t be directing the third and final film in the trilogy, Gunn’s script for the movie will still be brought to life according to Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt.

“Yeah,” Pratt told MTV News when asked if he has seen a script. “Yeah I have. It’s off the chain. It’s so good. It’s so good.”

In line with Pratt’s previous statements with the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast members, the actor stands by his loyalty to Gunn while also promising to craft a film which fans will thoroughly enjoy. “Well, I love James [Gunn],” Pratt said. “I’m loyal to James and I love him so much. And we’re gonna deliver the movie, we’re gonna give the fans what they deserve. I think it’s in the nature of the Guardians of the Galaxy to come together and get the job done and that’s what we’ll do.”

A new release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has not yet been revealed.

Since the split with Disney and Marvel Studios, Gunn has landed with Warner Bros. and is expected to bring a sequel of Suicide Squad to the big screen. Greg Nicotero tells Comicbook.com he was originally looking into working with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which means The Walking Dead‘s visual effects genius might be showing off his skills with Gunn’s villain roster for a DC Comics movie instead.

“We had a great experience on Suicide Squad,” Nicotero said. “Gunn and I had talked about collaborating on [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3], so I’d be excited to work with him. We had never really had a chance to work together, so that would be fun.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

