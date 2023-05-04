Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Reveals Lylla Test Footage With Linda Cardellini

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally being released in theaters tonight, and the movie is set to feature the MCU debut of Lylla, the anthropomorphic otter who has been shown in flashbacks with Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) in various trailers and promotional footage. The part is being voiced by Linda Cardellini who also plays Laura Barton in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endgame, and Hawkeye. In honor of the movie's release, director James Gunn has been sharing test footage on social media, and his latest post is all about Lylla.

"Meet Lylla, the very best space otter ever. Get your tickets to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 now!" Gunn shared on Twitter. You can check out the footage below:

"The High Evolutionary has created them, and they know he's building this new world out there, this new society, and they're talking about how they're gonna go out there," Gunn told Collider of the High Evolutionary's (Chukwudi Iwuji) supposedly perfect society of Counter-Earth. "And as they do that, they begin to name themselves, they give themselves names. Before that, at the beginning of the script, they're just Otter, Walrus, and Rabbit, and they give themselves their names."

Will Linda Cardellini Play Laura Barton Again?

At the end of Hawkeye, it was revealed that Linda Cardellini's Laura Barton is Agent 19, a former agent of SHIELD. While it's unclear whether or not she will be returning as the character, Cardellini has said she'd be open to a movie about Laura.

"I mean, you know, it was one of those things where I was sort of brought into the universe and it truly is its own universe. It's its own entity with this fandom that is incredible and to be part of it is, I don't know, it's pretty fun," Cardellini explained to Collider back in 2020. "My daughter's friends love it. It's one of those kinds of things, you know? So it's always fun. I mean, would I love to see a Laura Barton movie? Sure! But I don't think that's gonna happen. I think people are more interested in the superheroes."

Who Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Returning Guardians of the Galaxy stars include Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). Maria Bakalova will also be reprising her role as Cosmo the Spacedog, a part she first played last year in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. MCU newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Superstore alum Nico Santos. The film also features Sylvester Stallone, Nathan Fillion, and Jennifer Holland.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is hitting theaters tonight.