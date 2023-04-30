Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Sean Gunn Says He's Still Learning New Things About Kraglin (Exclusive)

Sean Gunn first played Kraglin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014, and he went on to reprise the role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Gunn about Kraglin and we asked if he was still learning new things about the character nearly ten years later.

"Oh, for sure. Yeah, yeah, for sure," Gunn replied. "I think that that's kind of part of the gig, is that you have to take in what he's taking in. And Kraglin's been on a hell of a ride. From being the sidekick in the first movie to the second movie, he has such an emotional journey, and all his friends are killed, essentially, and he's adrift, just like the Guardians have been adrift. And in the third movie, he's finding his place within the family, within the Guardians family. And being able to sort of experience that firsthand, it's such a cool part of my job and being able to relate to it. It's great."

We also asked Gunn about the arrow controller Kraglin inherited from Yondu (Micheal Rooker) and if he is actually a good whistler. "I'm okay," Gunn shared. "I do my part whistling and then, fortunately, the FX team comes in and enhances my whistle and makes it all work and come together. I know that Michael Rooker as Yondu believes that his whistle is entirely his and it certainly is not. But I'm not as good of a whistler as he is, so I'll give him that."

During the chat, we also asked Gunn if he'll be voicing Kragin again in What If...? Season 2. "I don't know anything about that," he said coyly.

Before Gunn was known as Kraglin, most knew him as Kirk from Gilmore Girls. The beloved dramedy series was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino who also created The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which she showruns alongside her husband, Daniel Palladino. Soon, Gunn will be appearing on the Prime Video series for the first time. During his recent ComicBook.com interview, Gunn talked about how happy he was to work with the Palladinos again.

"I believe my episode drops May 5th, the same day that Guardians comes out," Gunn shared. "This is a good ... Such a trip. But yeah, no, that was so exciting." He added, "First of all, when Amy and Dan say, 'Hey, if you want to come work on something,' the answer is always, 'Yes, yes, yes. How soon do you need me there?'"

You can watch Sean Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 AND The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on May 5th.