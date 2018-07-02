Sean Gunn Says We Haven’t Seen the Last of Kraglin in the MCU

Sean Gunn says moviegoers haven’t seen the last of Kraglin Obfonteri, the former first mate of Ravager Yondu (Michael Rooker) last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

“I cannot confirm nor deny whether or not I’ll be in the next Avengers movie,” Gunn told Good Day Sacramento during his appearance at Fandemic Tour.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I did work on it as Rocket, but as for my other character, I think we’ll just have to keep watching,” added Gunn, who doubles as the on-set performer for Rocket Raccoon. (The thrifty space vermin is later given his gruff voice by Bradley Cooper.)

“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of him,” Gunn added, “but there’s more coming somewhere.”

Kraglin inherited the dead Yondu’s whistle-controlled Yaka Arrow, whose unwieldy powers Kraglin will have presumably mastered by the time we see him next.

Gunn’s brother, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise writer-director James Gunn, confirmed Kraglin is “still around,” having survived the events of Avengers: Infinity War. “He has important stuff to do and all will be eventually revealed,” Gunn wrote on Twitter.

When asked by ComicBook.com what’s next for Kraglin following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the actor told us, “Well, I don’t know.”

“I think one of the fun parts about my job is that once the movie’s over, I can step back and just be a fan for a little bit,” Gunn said. “I don’t really know what’s going to happen with Kraglin. I know where he is at the end of the movie, just like you do, which is that he’s working on making that arrow fly. But who knows where that will end up. I have no idea, really.”

The third Guardians of the Galaxy heads into pre-production “very, very soon,” according to Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige, and is slated for a January 2019 shooting start.

Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt and Drax actor Dave Bautista have confirmed their involvement in the trilogy-closer as well as Avengers 4 despite their dustings and apparent deaths in Avengers: Infinity War, which left just Rocket and Nebula (Karen Gillan) as the last-remaining members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019.