‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Working Title Revealed

Although Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 doesn’t seem to be the top priority for Marvel at the moment, it looks like the film’s production has already been given a working title.

According to a new listing from Production Weekly, the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is listed under the working title of Hot Christmas.

Unfortunately, unlike some other working titles for popular films, Hot Christmas doesn’t reference anything in particular, at least that we know of. But who knows, maybe the final movie of the trilogy, which was written by James Gunn, actually takes place around the holidays. Seriously, how great would a Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas movie be?

Guardians 3 was initially supposed to head into production at some point in the next few months, but that won’t be happening now that the film is without a director. Disney removed director James Gunn from his position after a series of inappropriate tweets from a decade ago surfaced online. Despite calls from the cast and fans to reinstate Gunn, Disney didn’t budge and has kept the director from the project.

Sean Gunn, brother of James and one of the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy, recently said that he is sure Marvel will still use the script that James had already finished.

“I don’t really know yet what’s going on with Guardians 3,” Gunn said. “I know that Disney still wants to make the movie. I know that they have every intention of using the script that my brother wrote. Obviously, that was a very unfortunate situation for everybody, most of all him, but I am also somebody who had been preparing to spend half a year making that movie and now that’s up in the air.”

Gunn went on to say that he has been contacted by Disney about the movie, and the studio still has every intention of making it, it’s just that no one is sure when exactly that will happen.

“Obviously, I think it’s a tricky proposition for them to find another director to step in — and also the scheduling of a lot of other actors who are incredibly busy can’t be easy,” Gunn said. “But I know that they plan on making the movie. I had not been contacted at all for a while, but I was recently contacted by Marvel saying, ‘Yeah, we do plan to make this movie. We’re just not sure when yet.’”

In the meantime, James Gunn has landed his first post-Guardians gig, as Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment have hired him to write the script for the Suicide Squad sequel.