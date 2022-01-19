Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Zoe Saldana Reveals Update to Gamora Straight From the Comics

Production is well underway on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it looks like Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is getting a slightly new look. Wednesday morning, Saldana had an early call time on set and passed the time by posting on Instagram. In one of the pictures the Guardians star shared, she could be seen with gold makeup around her eyes, a nod to the character’s classic comics look.

“Gamora felt cute! #nofilter,” Saldana shared Wednesday.

Marvel Studios has taken some liberties with the designs of the Guardians characters, especially the likes of Gamora and Nebula. At one point, some concept art surfaced from former Marvel Studios visual development artist Charlie Wen that showed the character as a blue-skinned alien.

“I played with a modified cloak design mixed with compartmentalized leggings held by simple practical banding,” Wen wrote about his design in 2018. “This was to give the feel of an assassin with a mix of the practical and the flashy. In some of these early concepts of Gamora, like Rocket, my responsibility was to create a new design realm for the MCU through designing the characters and key moments, so a lot of my focus was primarily on setting tone and feel for the Guardians series. I ramped up the saturation of colors quite a bit for this film. James (Gunn) and I had been talking about having a colorful space epic.”

Gamora has had the yellow around her eyes at virtually every step of the way in the Marvel source material, from her first appearance in Strange Tales #180 back in June 1975. The character is still donning the yellow eyes look, even in the latest comics run from Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

