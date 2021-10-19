James Gunn Teases Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Filming Start Amidst Marvel Movie Delays

Monday morning, virtually every movie on the release slate for Marvel Studios found itself delayed. While movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were bumped two months, other features like The Marvels found themselves taken out of 2022 entirely and given a new release date within 2023. Despite another round of moves, one movie held its ground — James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Gunn himself commented on delays Monday evening, reminding his followers the threequel was staying put. In fact, the director even hinted that principal photography is set to start soon.

“Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023,” the director tweeted. “We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful.”

At the same time Gunn is directing Guardians 3, he’ll also be directing the first-ever Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special.

“It’s in-canon, it’s about the Guardians, you’re gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it’s great I’m really happy with it,” the filmmaker told Collider on the press tour for The Suicide Squad.

“I’m gonna film it at the same time as the movie. I’m using a lot of the same sets, the same actors obviously, so we’re filming simultaneously with the film but it’s gonna have to be edited and finished sooner.”

Like the movies, nothing’s known about the special other than the fact Gunn has tweeted just how “crazy” it will end up being.

“Yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is real,” the filmmaker previously tweeted. “It’s something that Marvel Studios and I have been cooking up for years. The story is as crazy and fun as can be, and it’s live-action and in the MCU. OH MAN, I WISH I COULD TELL YOU MORE!”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

