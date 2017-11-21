Marvel Kills Off A Classic Villain in ‘Defenders’

The war being waged on the streets of the Marvel Universe claimed another victim in this week’s Defenders #7 by Brian Michael Bendis and David Marquez.

SPOILERS For Defenders #7 follow.

Defenders has been following Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage ever since they joined forces after each being individually targeted by Luke’s surprisingly alive former friend and enemy Diamondback. The Defenders thought Diamondback was no longer their concern, but he managed to escape police custody and meet up with the man who has secretly been backing him from the beginning, the former Kingpin of Crime and current Mayor of New York City, Wilson Fisk.

Up until Diamondback showed up on the scene, the Black Cat had been the head of organized crime in Marvel’s New York City ever since the universe was reassembled following Secret Wars. She and Diamondback immediately came into conflict when Diamondback showed up in Defenders and started making a play for the city.

Defenders #7 sees Diamondback, refreshed and recharged with some of the drugs that Kingpin has been giving him that give the villain enhanced abilities, Diamondback came face-to-face with the Black Cat’s right-hand man, Hammerhead. Hammerhead has been around the Marvel Universe for a long time, having been created by Gerry Conway and John Romita Sr. in Amazing Spider-Man #113 in 1972. Within the Marvel Universe, Hammerhead has long been a fixture of the crime scene, working for the Maggia and somehow surviving every major turf war that has passed him by.

That all came to an end in Defenders #7. Diamondback and Hammerhead got into a heated argument, with Diamondback implying that Hammerhead’s relationship with his boss is more than just business. Hammerhead was, ironically, just going on about how he’s survived everything the crime scene thrown at him for years when suddenly all of that was cut short.

Hammerhead was shot through the head with a special high-caliber gun capable of penetrating the gangster’s supposedly impervious, adamantium skull.

Of course, this may buy Diamondback more trouble than he wanted. He already has the Defenders looking for him, and Black Cat surely isn’t going to be happy about Hammerhead.

Defenders #7 is now on sale.