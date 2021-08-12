Harley Quinn Trolls Marvel With the Best Batman What If Ever

✖

Disney+'s newest Marvel series, What If..., premiered this week and followed an alternate reality in which Peggy Carter became Captain Carter instead of Steve Rogers becoming Captain America. There will be plenty more multiverse stories to look forward to, including T'Challa becoming Star-Lord and Spider-Man becoming a zombie hunter. While Marvel fans are enjoying the animated series, the folks at DC are having some fun of their own. Some of the social media accounts for various DC shows have been poking fun at What If... The official account for the upcoming Peacemaker series called Captain America "a giant wimp," and the account for Doom Patrol made fun of Marvel's "campy" movies (which was admittedly a weird dig from a series like Doom Patrol). However, the real winning tweet comes from the Harley Quinn animated series, which used What If... to remind folks that Batman isn't allowed to perform certain sexual acts on Catwoman.

"#WhatIf Batman does do THAT 😼," @dcharleyquinn tweeted. You can check out the post below:

#WhatIf Batman does do THAT 😼 — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) August 11, 2021

Harley Quinn co-creator Justin Halpern was speaking with Variety when he revealed that Warner Bros. nixed a proposed sex scene featuring Batman and Catwoman. "A perfect example of that is in this third season of 'Harley' [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman," Halpern shared. "And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.' They’re like, 'Heroes don’t do that.' So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?' They were like, 'No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It's hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'"

As for Marvel's What If..., many huge stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be voicing their characters on the show. You can check out the cast list below:

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Marvel's What If... releases new episodes on Wednesdays.

