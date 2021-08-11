DC's Doom Patrol Trolls Marvel Studios Movies

✖

Fresh off their season three trailer premiere earlier this week, HBO Max's Doom Patrol is firing shots at the competition with a tweet that has drawn the ire of Marvel fans. Today marked the premiere of Marvel Studios new animated series What If...? on Disney+, positing game-changing questions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that change the course of history for fans of the films. Doom Patrol couldn't let the opportunity go unpassed though, tweeting out "#WhatIf y'all could make movies that weren't campy?" adding on the thinking face emoji at the end. As expected, this tweet has sparked some contentious replies.

"#WhatIf y’all made comic book shows that people actually watched and that got Emmy nominations," one reply said (Doom Patrol has been nominated for the record), with another adding: "#WhatIf you worried about making a good show instead of trying to speak to your superiors. You are not on their level." The replies go on, with some even thinking that Doom Patrol is subtweeting their own studio. It's a mess, but a funny one, with another user writing: "This is like watching my parents fight."

Here's the synopsis for Doom Patrol Season 3: "Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it. "

#WhatIf y'all could make movies that weren't campy? 🤔 — Doom Patrol (@DCDoomPatrol) August 11, 2021

Doom Patrol stars Brendan Fraser as Robotman, aka Cliff Steele; Matt Bomer as Negative Man, aka Larry Trainor; April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, aka Rita Farr; Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, aka Victor Stone; Abi Monterey as Dorothy; and Timothy Dalton as The Chief, aka Niles Caulder.

The new season will see the addition of several new cast members, including Michelle Gomez, who plays Madame Rouge, plus "the Sisterhood of Dada" with Micah Joe Parker (The Vampire Diaries) as Malcolm; Wynn Everett (Agent Carter) as Shelley Byron aka The Fog; Miles Mussenden (The Walking Dead) as Lloyd Jefferson aka Frenzy; Anita Kalathara (MacGyver)as Holly McKenzie aka Sleepwalk; and Gina Hiraizumi as. Sachiko aka The Quiz.

Doom Patrol Season 3 premieres on September 23rd on HBO Max. The first two seasons are currently available to stream.