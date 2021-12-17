Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Doesn't Voice Zombie Hunter Spidey in Marvel's What If...?

✖

Marvel's What If... is the new Disney+ animated series that's expected to premiere on the streaming service next week, and is set to follow many fan-favorite MCU characters in alternate realities, for example, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) becoming Star-Lord and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) becoming Captain Britain. The full cast list for the series was released today and while fans already knew some big stars would not be participating in the project, a few more names have been confirmed. We already knew Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) would not be lending their voice to the project, and it was confirmed today that Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) is also not involved with the series. Turns out, that list also includes Tom Holland (Spider-Man).

Marvel's What If... is expected to feature Peter Parker as a zombie hunter, but it turns out someone else will be voicing the character. The reasons behind Holland's absence are unclear, but it could be an array of reasons ranging from Holland's contract with Sony to his busy schedule. Either way, there are still plenty of exciting names on the animated series' line-up. You can check out the full list below:

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Describing Marvel's What If...? during Disney Investor Day 2019, Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige said the animated series would "feature a different moment from the MCU and turn it on its head." The series' creator, A.C. Bradley, later clarified that the series would not dedicate a single episode to every film in the MCU canon, but that its objective was "to hopefully see the majority of characters from all 23 movies. You'll see multiple characters in an episode."

Marvel's What If... premieres on August 11th. Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to premiere in theatres on December 17th.

