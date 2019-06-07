Hasbro Launches Retro Marvel Legends Uncanny X-Men Figures

Hasbro has unveiled a wave of Uncanny X-Men Marvel Legends figures with some sweet ’90s style! The collection is part of the Marvel 80th anniversary lineup, and includes Wolverine, Silver Samurai, Cyclops, Dazzler, Storm, and Iceman. Naturally, the figures come packaged on throwback cards and include accessories like additional heads, hands, weapons, and effects pieces.

If you’re interested in picking up figures in this wave, you pre-order them individually right here with shipping slated for August. Collectors can also grab a Wave 1 case with all of the figures and free shipping right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The vintage wave comes just days after Hasbro launched a Marvel Legends wave that includes six X-Force members with Build-A-Figure (BaF) pieces that combine to form a seventh figure of Wendigo. The lineup includes 6-inch figures of Wolverine, Cannonball, Boom Boom, Nightcrawler, Mister Sinister, and Guardian — all of which are available to pre-order individually right here. Collectors can also go for the figures in a complete wave set that includes two servings of Wolverine and Nightcrawler. An image of the completed Wendigo figure is available below.

In addition to the Wendigo BaF pieces, the Boom Boom and Nightcrawler figures include accessories like multiple heads, hands, and effects pieces. However, it would have been nice if Hasbro spread the accessory love around a little bit more in this series. That having been said, if you’re disappointed about the lack of legs for the Cannonball figure, you won’t be alone.

Still, it’s a solid wave with the Nightcrawler figure likely being the most desirable figure of the bunch — so, you might want to jump on that one first. The Mister Sinister figure is another standout that you should reserve quickly. All of the figures in this wave are set to ship out in August.

Finally, another recent release in Hasbro’s Marvel 80th Anniversary series of Legends figures celebrates a very special moment in Marvel’s history — the first appearance of Wolverine in The Incredible Hulk #181 (1974). Furthermore, the Hulk and Wolverine Marvel Legends 2-pack is a Fan Channel release that will be only available through a handful of specialized retailers.

At the time of writing, the best place to reserve one is right here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with shipping slated for August. The release is the third installment in the Marvel 80th Anniversary Legends figure series behind this Cowboy Logan figure and Big Time Spider-Man. The Hulk / Wolverine pack is definitely going to be one of the hottest releases in the line, so grab yours before they sell out.

