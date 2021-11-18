Hawkeye Director Praises the Show’s REAL Star, Jolt AKA Pizza Dog

Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas had some strong praise for the show’s real star, Lucky the Pizza Dog. The pup’s real name is Jolt, and Variety managed to snag the filmmaker to talk about the upcoming Marvel Studios series. Hawkeyes has no shortage of star power with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Alaqua Cox, and Florence Pugh all in tow. All of those actors have a ton of talent, but you can’t just put a one-eyed dog in a Santa hat and not expect them to be a fan favorite in the trailer. Apparently, the cast and crew know how important Jolt was to the narrative. Hopefully, Lucky the Pizza Dog has a big role to play in the entire series. It sounds like there’s a ton of action in Hawkeye, and that will leave some room for everyone’s furry actor to get in on some of the holiday shenanigans. Check out what Thomas had to say down below.

“Jolt is his real name. Just a consummate professional. A little easier than some of these folks to be honest with you,” he joked. “Actually, I was blessed.”

https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1461161753123778561?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In the press conference for Hawkeye this week, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige talked about how certain elements of the Matt Fraction and David Aja comics had to make it into this show.

All of these roles have been fairly small. And then Ultron, we got a little more. And then he just starts stealing all of these scenes. But it was always the intention to explore much more,” Feige told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis during the Hawkeye press conference. “The character’s history is vast. And also, the Matt Fraction comics, which I am sure people have been spending a lot of time talking about, was a big tonal inspiration for us. And seeing that and this new dynamic.”

“There are moments within all of Jeremy’s appearances where you see this mentor under the surface,” Feige continued. “This reluctant hero, this reluctant mentor under the surface. One of my favorite scenes in all of our films is the scene with Clint and Wanda in Sokovia. Where he basically says, ‘When you go out that door, you’re an Avenger.’ And motivates her to join the fight. And that was the kernel of how we could connect our MCU incarnation of Clint Barton into the Matt Fraction storyline in relationship with Kate Bishop.”

