Jeremy Renner Calls Hawkeye the Dad of the MCU

Move aside, Kevin Feige — you’re no longer the father of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wednesday evening, Marvel Studios held the red carpet premiere for Hawkeye, an event showing off the first two episodes of the upcoming Disney+ series. On the red carpet, it was Jeremy Renner that joked that maybe, just maybe, Clint Barton is the real father of Hollywood’s biggest franchise.

“If you look at all of Clint’s relationships…it’s been with Wanda and getting her convinced to put her boots on and go be an Avenger, or if it’s with Natasha all through this thing,” Renner told Variety. “Now with Hailee [Steinfeld] it’s that same thing. Maybe he’s just the MCU dad. Maybe that’s his superpower.”

Jeremy Renner recalls how #Hawkeye has helped motivate Wanda Maximoff, Natasha Romanoff and Kate Bishop over the years: "Maybe he's just sort of the MCU dad. Maybe that's his superpower." https://t.co/PosK7Daguf pic.twitter.com/BFH7eix3AE — Variety (@Variety) November 18, 2021

“I think really cementing what Clint Barton’s superpowers are…obviously, he’s not the flashiest of all the Avengers,” he added. “But here’s the coolest thing: he has heart, his family, his tenacity. Heart will get you much further than the greatest skillset.”

Just like Renner referencing his character’s past, Hawkeye writer Jonathan Igla confirmed the series would have additional callbacks to previous Marvel moments, wherever warranted.

“It was a constant balancing act,” Igla told Variety. “It kind of became a case-by-case basis. If something was good enough and worth calling back, and felt like it was going to resonate with the show, and not just something I would enjoy as a fan to call back and revisit, that guided it over the line.”

“We want the show to be accessible to new fans and also to reward the longtime fans. It is a tricky balance, especially as the universe expands and expands,” he added. These are wise statements and reinforces Marvel Studios’ dedication to carefully scripting every step of this cinematic universe. Other franchises have run into roadblocks trying to rush into a cinematic universe before focusing on the individual stories. Hopefully, Hawkeye will drop the callbacks in at just the perfect times during its run.

Hawkeye debuts with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.

