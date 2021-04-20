Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Plays Dead While Filming Series

✖

Jeremy Renner has an ax to grind — and a pretty massive one, at that. Monday evening, the Hawkeye star shared a photo of himself having a jolly good time on the set of the upcoming Disney+ show. In it, Renner plays dead as someone holds a massive, double-bladed ax up to his neck.

Since the photo was shared to the actor's Instagram Stories, he didn't include a caption or anything, even though most are speculating the weapon is a prop found on a set piece involved with the production.

(Photo: Instagram / Jeremy Renner)

The show itself has been filming since last November and is expected to hit Disney+ sometime later this year. With some set photos that have surfaced, most are suspecting the Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring series to be a Christmas-time release.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com of the production value behind Disney+ shows. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

In addition to Renner and Steinfeld, other actors joining the show include Ver Farmiga (Elanor Bishop), Fra Fee (Kazi), Tony Dalton (Jack Duquesne), Zahn McClarnon (William Lopez), Brian d'Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox (Echo). Florence Pugh is also expected to reprise her role as Yelena Belova, one she'll first play in Black Widow when that hits theaters and Disney+ in July.

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date.

What other characters do you think will be popping up in Hawkeye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.