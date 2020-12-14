Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Teases a Merry Marvel Christmas

✖

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and all signs are pointing towards Hawkeye being Marvel's first major holiday project — sorry Iron Man 3. After a stunt video surfaced earlier in the weekend showing Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) falling into a grouping of Christmas lights, Jeremy Renner himself has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of him on-set celebrating the season. Dressed up in his Sunday best, the photo shared by Renner shows Clint Barton set about to attend the gala we've seen in previous set photos that featured Steinfeld and Vera Farmiga.

"Thank you NYC for some Christmas memories," the Hawkeye star shared on his Instagram page Saturday.

With the series likely being set during Christmas, the release slate also seems to put the show on Disney+ around the same time. With WandaVision debuting on the streamer January 15th and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on March 19th, it's looking like Loki will drop in May with What If... will drop in July, should the House of Ideas follow an every-other-month release schedule.

That pattern would put Ms. Marvel in September and Hawkeye in November. With six to eight episodes per show, that means Hawkeye would run right up to the holidays.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com of the production value behind Disney+ shows. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date.

