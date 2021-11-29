Hawkeye: First Ratings Report Could Be Bad News for Newest Marvel Series on Disney+

The earliest Hawkeye ratings may not be too promising for executives at Disney hoping for a record-setting debut. According to newly captured data by Samba TV (via Deadline), 1.5 million households within the United States watched the premiere episode of the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring series over the extended holiday weekend from Wednesday, November 24th to Sunday, November 28th. Furthermore, 1.3 million of those watchers continued on to watch the second episode.

In comparison to Marvel’s Loki—the most recent live-action show outside of Hawkeye from Marvel Studios—that means roughly one million fewer watchers tuned into Hawkeye during its first week on Disney+. The Hawkeye premiere also ranks behind the other live-action Marvel shows currently streaming on Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier tallied 1.8 million viewers in just three days while WandaVision had 1.6 million viewers over the course of a similar time period.

Samba currently measures data from three million households within the United States. Internationally, Hawkeye was watched by roughly 200,000 households in the United Kingdom, 65,000 homes in Germany, and roughly 10,000 households in Australia through its first five days on the service.

Despite slow ratings, the series has received near-universal critical acclaim, as it dons a 93-percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Though it has yet to be certified fresh, the review aggregator praises the show’s “refreshing change of pace.”

“Hawkeye starts slowly, but the street-level action is a refreshing change of pace for the MCU — and the chemistry between its leads sparkles even when the plot lags,” the site says in its Critics Consensus.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

