Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Praises Working With Black Widow’s Florence Pugh in Disney+ Series

Florence Pugh made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Yelena Belova in Black Widow and fans will get to see her reprise that role in the upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye after a post-credits scene from the Black Widow film teased that Yelena might just be coming for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) because of Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) death. That will put her in the same orbit as Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and while it’s still unclear exactly how things will play out with the inclusion of Yelena in the Hawkeye series, Steinfeld had nothing but good things to say about working with Pugh.



Speaking with Cosmopolitan, Steinfeld says she knew right away she’d get along with Pugh, noting that they had similar energy and that working with the actress was a wonderful time.



“Oh, one hundred percent. I honestly felt that right away. And I hope to god she’d say the same thing. Jeez. Now that I say it, I’m like, ‘I knew right from the start!’ And what if she was like, ‘This girl?’ No, I think we just had similar energy,” Steinfeld said.”We had a moment together where we were shooting and something went wrong. There was no recovering from it. I started laughing so hard that somebody thought I was crying-I don’t know what that says about my laugh-and I just remember a flood of people rushing in and being like, ‘Is everyone okay?’ And I’m literally facedown on the ground, just hysterically laughing. Mind you, we were in a scene that was in no way, shape, or form meant to be at all funny. We really did have a wonderful time together.”



While it certainly sounds like the pair had a good time on set, the actual storyline for Yelena in Hawkeye is likely to be a lot less fun. Director Rhys Thomas recently suggested to GamesRadar that the meeting between Yelena and Clint will be complex.



“I can’t speak to that,” Thomas said. “But yes, we know their past, and obviously what happened in Endgame. We know in these first two episodes that Clint’s dealing with the fallout of that. But in terms of how they meet, I can’t – I’ll just pretend I don’t know. Imagine it’s a happy meeting, where they talk over coffee and work things out.”



Hawkeye debuts with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 24th.