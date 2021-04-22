Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Shares Throwback with Robert Downey Jr. to Remind Himself of “Love, Life, and Lasting Bonds”

✖

Jeremy Renner took to Instagram this week to share the news that Hawkeye has wrapped filming. The upcoming Disney+ show will see Renner return as Clint Barton for the first time in Avengers: Endgame (unless we get a Black Widow cameo), and fans are especially excited for the show to debut Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. Renner's Hawkeye post wasn't his only Marvel-related Instagram message this week. The actor also shared a throwback photo with his Avengers co-star, Robert Downey Jr.

"Lets stretch bitches, with the master class of sass @robertdowneyjr. This photo reminds me of love, life, and lasting bonds I’ve been so fortunate to discover and nurture for so many years #stretch #bitches," Renner wrote. "🙏❤️," Downey Jr. replied. You can check out the fun photo in the post below:

Downey Jr. has done some Instagram posting of his own this week. In honor of Earth Day, the actor has shared some videos from the Footprint Coalition, an organization he founded that is "a coalition of investors, donors, and storytellers committed to scaling technologies to restore our planet." You can check those out here.

While Downey Jr. is doing his part to save the planet, some of his fans have been busy trying to do a little saving of their own. A billboard was spotted in Los Angeles today that asks Marvel Studios to bring back Tony Stark. However, it's unlikely Downey Jr. will be returning to the MCU. The actor recently confirmed once again that his MCU days are behind him.

As for Renner and Hawkeye, the series is also expected to feature Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye is expected to premiere on Disney+ later this year.