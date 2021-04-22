Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates Earth Day with New Footprint Coalition Video

✖

Happy Earth Day! April 22nd is the day for humans to celebrate our planet and remind each other what we can do to preserve it. One person who is trying to spread the word on environmental awareness is Robert Downey Jr., who is best known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has been working with the Footprint Coalition, an organization he founded that is "a coalition of investors, donors, and storytellers committed to scaling technologies to restore our planet." Downey Jr. often shares videos of his work with the organization, and just posted another in honor of Earth Day.

"Earth Day🌎🌳 Happy #EarthDay 🌎🙏 Every Dogwood has its day...1 down, 1.2 BILLION to go! 🌳 @senatorbennet #footprintcoalition," Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram. The video features him planting a tree with his kids. "One down, 1.2 billion to go," he says in the clip. You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr)

"In 11 years, when I’m 65, if we make a noble dent in what I consider is a massive threat to our future - the mess we leave behind - I’m going to come back, and I’m going to throw the nuttiest retirement party you’ve ever seen, and all of you are invited," Downey Jr. says on the Footprint Coalition website. You can view another video the actor posted this week below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr)

While Downey Jr. is doing his part to save the planet, some of his fans have been busy trying to do a little saving of their own. A billboard was spotted in Los Angeles today that asks Marvel Studios to bring back Tony Stark. However, it's unlikely Downey Jr. will be returning to the MCU. The actor recently confirmed once again that his MCU days are behind him.

"Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep," Downey Jr. told the Hindustan Times. "I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying." When asked if he had difficulty leaving Tony after playing him for so many years, Downey said, "I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have."

Happy Earth Day, Marvel fans!