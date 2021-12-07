Hawkeye Directors Speak Out on All the Awesome Trick Arrows in the Series

Trick arrows stole the show in last week’s episode of Hawkeye, as the car chase from all of the trailers finally made it to the screen. With Clint’s hearing aids out of commission, he and Kate had a hard time communicating about which arrows needed to be shot at the mafia members that were pursuing them. Of course, that resulted in a fun sequence that saw all sorts of weird and wonderful trick arrows come into play.

Directing team Bert and Bertie recently spoke with TVLine about filming the chase sequence, and they explained that they went all out with the trick arrows in the scene. They assumed that some of the strange and more obscure arrows would end up being removed from the final cut, but they were actually able to keep each of them in the episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We wanted to add more Christmas moments in the car chase, and so the Christmas tree lot came out of that,” the directors said when asked about the car chase. “It was always, ‘How do we make Christmas a part of the story?’ And then when you’re going through a lot of Christmas trees, it’s like, ‘OK, what arrows are going to do what in this?’ We just expected we would have to cut some [arrows] in the end, and we didn’t. They’re all in there, which is awesome.”

Hawkeye is diving much deeper into the character of Clint Barton, exploring his journey with hearing loss and his relationship with his children. After years of playing a supporting role, Jeremy Renner’s sharpshooter is finally in the spotlight. The folks at Marvel Studios believe his starring turn as been a long time coming.

“All of these roles have been fairly small. And then Ultron, we got a little more. And then he just starts stealing all of these scenes. But it was always the intention to explore much more,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during the . “The character’s history is vast. And also, the Matt Fraction comics, which I am sure people have been spending a lot of time talking about, was a big tonal inspiration for us. And seeing that and this new dynamic.”

“There are moments within all of Jeremy’s appearances where you see this mentor under the surface,” Feige continued. “This reluctant hero, this reluctant mentor under the surface. One of my favorite scenes in all of our films is the scene with Clint and Wanda in Sokovia. Where he basically says, ‘When you go out that door, you’re an Avenger.’ And motivates her to join the fight. And that was the kernel of how we could connect our MCU incarnation of Clint Barton into the Matt Fraction storyline in relationship with Kate Bishop.”

New episodes of Hawkeye arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday mornings.