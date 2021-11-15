New Hawkeye TV Spot Shows How Clint Gets His Trick Arrows

In the lead up to Marvel’s Hawkeye debut on Disney+ in a couple of weeks, a lot has been made of Clint Barton’s trick arrows. The character, played by Jeremy Renner, has long been the best archer in the world in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s got a few new toys this time around. In the Hawkeye trailers, as well as the extended look released on Disney+ Day, Kate Bishop and Clint are involved in a car chase and the duo have to use a lot of the trick arrows that inhabit Clint’s bag. Some may be wondering where all of the fancy new arrows came from, but a recent TV spot shows that they actually aren’t that fancy at all.

As it turns out, Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton makes the trick arrows himself. In the newly surfaced spot, which you can watch below, Clint tinkers at his workbench as he puts some arrows together. Take a look!

https://twitter.com/dano_cosmic/status/1460073649541632011?s=20

Some of the tech for these explosive arrows comes from Stark Industries, as you can see in the TV spot, but Clint is making them himself. That’s do-it-yourself attitude is a key component of the version of Hawkeye in Matt Fraction and David Aja’s iconic comic run that provides the main inspiration for the series. In that comic, Clint Barton has his own money, but he often turns down the help of Tony Stark and other Avengers when it comes to building or fixing things. He wants to do them on his own, and it’s that attitude that makes his relationship with Kate Bishop all the more impactful.

Along with an extended look at the upcoming series, Disney+ Day brought forth a new official synopsis for Hawkeye.

“Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, and newcomer Alaqua Cox. Episodes are directed by executive producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert & Bertie; executive producer Jonathan Igla is head writer. The series premieres November 24, 2021. Enjoy an action-packed look in the Marvel Studios special on Disney+.”

