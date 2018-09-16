Henry Cavill Fans Want Him to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

DC fans got quite a shock Wednesday morning with the report that Henry Cavill has exited the role of Superman in the live-action DC Universe, but for the actor’s fans there could be a silver lining: they want Cavill to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Early Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Cavill had exited the role of Superman when negotiations for a cameo in the upcoming Shazam! movie broke down due to scheduling conflicts. With Cavill leaving, Warner Bros. doesn’t plan to make another Superman for several years, shifting focus to the planned Supergirl film instead.

Later, however, Cavill’s manager, Dany Garcia, tweeted a cryptic message about the situation, noting that “the cape is still in his closet,” suggesting that there could still be a future for Cavill’s Superman. Warner Bros. then released their own statement that, honestly, was a little cryptic and vague itself.

“While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged,” the statement read.

None of this stopped fans from trying to soften the blow of Cavill’s time as the Man of Steel potentially being over by imagining a different heroic universe for the actor. Fans have made their suggestions on Twitter as to what Marvel heroes Cavill might suit up as next, and while a couple of suggestions seem to be more popular than others, fans have quite a few ideas. We have to admit, some of them could be pretty interesting to see.

So, while we all try to figure out what’s really going on with the Superman situation, here are some of the Marvel characters that fans think Cavill should take on. Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments!

Wolverine

Actually Henry Cavill might make a good Wolverine now that Jackman’s done. pic.twitter.com/RCZlyhN3ts — theblerdgurl™️ (@theblerdgurl) September 12, 2018

Cyclops

What y’all think about Henry Cavill as Cyclops? — Nuri (@actionhankbeard) September 12, 2018

Captain Britain

Just watch @MarvelStudios is going to cast #HenryCavill as #CaptainBritain and set the Internet off into World War 96 Marvel v DC Redundancy! — Arminies of Solotollogy ?? (@Arminies) September 12, 2018

Hyperion

The pettiest move ever would be for Kevin Feige to decide that Hyperion has a role in the MCU and cast Henry Cavill. Yes, this is a batshit tweet. No, it’ll never happen. But the pettiness would be DELICIOUS! — Caleb Dume (@pfunk1130) September 12, 2018

Uncle Ben Parker

Its gonna be weird when they cast Henry Cavill as Uncle Ben. — Mundy (@dickfundy) September 12, 2018

No, really, Captain Britain

How about Nova, Taskmaster, Quasar, Namor or Sentry?