Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Air Jordans Coming Soon

About two weeks before Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters, fans can snag themselves the latest Miles Morales-inspired Jordans. This isn't the first time Miles and company got some love from the sneaker imprint, of course, but this one is coming up this weekend, with an eye toward being around to promote the kicks in time for next month's spider-sequel. While the first pair of Miles Jordans were called "origin story," this new pair is "Next Chapter." One has to assume that the next Spider-Verse movie will have an ominously final title, unless they decide to carry the franchise (or the sneakers) beyond three iterations.

Here's what Nike had for an official description when the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Origin Story" dropped around Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. "Jordan Brand is celebrating the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with a special edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Origin Story'. Matching the pair seen in the film on Miles Morales, this AJ1 puts a twist on a classic colorway. Like Morales' character, the AJ1 is known for defying the norm. Like the mask, the AJ1 can be worn by anyone and empower those who wear it to be heroic."

You can see a promotional post below.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales / Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be in theaters on June 2.