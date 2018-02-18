Theater Issues Epic Comeback to People Complaining About Their ‘Black Panther’ Tweets

Black Panther has broken records and garnered a wave of positivity in the days since its debut, but one theater went to some pretty creative means to address their excitement.

The Hollywood Palms Cinema, a movie theater in Naperville, IL, has been hyping up the film for a few days through their Twitter account. After one of their tweets was met with a series of annoyed comments, namely pointing out that the film’s fictional world of Wakanda “isn’t real”, Hollywood Palms issued an amusing apology statement. You can check it out below.

A note of apology to the people who complained about our #BlackPanther posts, saying “Wakanda isn’t real”: pic.twitter.com/dmi3bgtCW7 — Hollywood Palms Cinema (@HollywoodPalms) February 16, 2018

“We did not wish to give the false impression that Wakanda, a country with bulletproof suits that fit into small containers, flying cars, and gender equality was a real place,” the statement reads in part. The apology then specifically addresses “Sokovian refugees” (a nod to Avengers: Age of Ultron), “citizens of Kamar-Taj” (a fictional locale in Doctor Strange), and “visitors from far-off Asgard” (the dearly-departed land of the Thor movies).

It’s pretty hard to deny that Hollywood Palms’ tweets are all in good fun, and are just a small indication of the hype surrounding Black Panther. The film has garnered a profound amount of critical and fan praise, with everyone from Snoop Dogg to Oprah Winfrey celebrating the film.

The excitement has already translated in a pretty profound way in the box office, with a record-breaking $387 million worldwide debut thus far. Even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has referred to the project as “the best film” the company has ever made.

