Hot Toys Unveils a Stunning Black Widow Figure From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Hot Toys has officially unveiled their stunning Black Widow sixth scale figure from Avengers: Infinity War! the MMS460 Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th scale Black Widow Collectible Figure will be available to pre-order from Sideshow Collectibles via this link as early as today April 6th. You’ll find it alongside the rest of Hot Toys‘ magnificent Avengers: Infinity War lineup. On that note, notice that one of the images above includes a teaser of their upcoming Captain America figure!

Hot Toys appears to taken an “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” approach to the head sculpt on the Black Widow figure, retaining the version used in their Captain America: Civil War version (albeit with a new paint job and hairstyle). That makes sense since the sculpt is a spot-on likeness of Scarlett Johansson. The figure also features an all-new outfit with “fine detail textures and weathering effect”, a variety of weapons, and a movie-themed figure stand. The full list of features is available below.

Features:

Newly painted head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War

Movie-accurate facial expression and make-up

Medium-length ash blonde real fabric hair implantation

Body with over 28 points of articulations

Approximately 28 cm tall

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding disk shooters

One (1) pair of hands for holding batons

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) one-piece black-colored jumpsuit with shoulder armor

One (1) pair of black-colored wrist guards with Widow’s Bite bracelets

One (1) dark green-colored tactical vest

One (1) black-colored belt with disk shooter holsters on thighs

One (1) pair of black-colored platform boots

Weapons:

Two (2) disk shooters

Two (2) short batons

One (1) long baton

Accessories:

One (1) non-detachable Baton backpack with two (2) Baton handles

Specially designed movie-themed figure stand and movie logo

The Black Widow figure follows hot on the heels of Hot Toys’ Thanos figure for Avengers: Infinity War, which is arguably the best figure that they’ve ever produced.

The Thanos figure features two interchangeable head sculpts (serious and angry expressions) as well as two styles of LED light up Infinity Gauntlets. An additional non-articulated left arm is also included with “muscle details for Thanos’ iconic and intimidating clenched fist pose”. The figure can be posed on the special figure base with backdrop for display.

The Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th Scale Thanos figure is available to pre-order via this link at Sideshow Collectibles. There you will also find the Black Widow figure when it launches as well as previous Hot Toys releases in the Avengers: Infinity War lineup which include Thor, Iron Man, Groot and Rocket, and an incredible Infinity Gauntlet replica..

