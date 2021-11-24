How to Listen to Rogers: The Musical Song, “Save the City,” From Hawkeye

You can listen to Rogers The Musical from Hawkeye right here. The Disney+ show is taking social media by storm and fans love the Avengers nod with the Broadway show. On YouTube, fans have already posted the entire clip of “Save The City” and the snippets are racking up views. Expect to see a lot of “I Can Do This All Day” all over the Internet for the next 24 hours. People probably didn’t realize they wanted an entire musical about the life of Steve Rogers until right now. But, a lot of the initial fan responses seem to indicate that is the case. Head writer Jonathan Igla pitched the idea to Kevin Feige ahead of the show and the Marvel Studios head loved the idea. However, the brain trust knew they were going to need the big guns to pull this thing off. In comes, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and the musical began to take shape. Igla explained how it all went down in a previous conversation with Variety.

“It was one of the most fun things,” Igla told the outlet on the red carpet. “Every day on my commute I drove by with my fiancé who was also my second-in-command on the show, Lisa clam. We would drive by a ‘Hamilton’ billboard every morning on the way to the writers’ room, and one morning I just thought ‘Rogers: The Musical.’ And we started talking about it and it expanded. One of the great things about working for Marvel is if you have an idea that starts out small or medium, it sort of started out medium I would say, and you pitch it to them and everyone is tickled by it and everyone is excited by it. They’re willing to pick it up and run with it and make it even bigger, and I’m so excited for people to see.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shaiman and Wittman are well-known in their realm. They scored Academy Award nominations for composing Mary Poppins Returns. Shaiman has also received nods for Sleepless in Seattle, Patch Adams, and South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. They talked to Marvel.com about how they were approached by the company for a collaboration.

“[Scott and I] were at an Academy Award dinner, and I’m sitting there and someone taps me on the shoulder and says, ‘Excuse me, Kevin Feige would love to meet you,’” Shaiman recalled. “I knew who Kevin was, and I was like he wants to meet me, really? Turns out Kevin is a film score nerd. He started talking about [the scores I’ve written] one by one and I was like, I cannot believe this is happening. We started trading emails about scores and this and that, and when I would see [Marvel movies] I would send him an email. I guess when this idea came up for Hawkeye, for there to be a musical on Broadway, he luckily thought of us, and [Scott and I] couldn’t be more ecstatic about it.”

