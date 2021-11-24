Hawkeye: Rogers The Musical Song Lyrics Revealed





Hawkeye is here and fans are excited to finally see Rogers The Musical. You can find all the lyrics to the show-stopping musical number, “I Can Do This All Day” down below. When the first trailer for the Disney+ show dropped online, a lot of people were shocked to see a Broadway musical themed around the life of Steve Rogers. But, now the Internet demands more. The clip of the show that we see in Hawkeye just focuses on the “Battle of New York” from the first Avengers movie. But, the creative team has to be thinking of more after the wild fan response to this short sampling. The latest Disney+ show has only been up for a few hours and there are already people lauding the little musical number. Head writer Jonathan Igla has to be pleased with all the attention so far. He pitched the musical to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who loved the idea. From there it was a no-brainer. Check out the lyrics for yourself down below:

Chorus: Help us win! Save us all from the state we’re in Captain America: Things look dark but I know this can’t be the end. Chorus: There’s a future I know that With the strength you bring us we’ll rise again

Avengers unite cause we’ve all got to hear you say Captain America: I could do this all day! Chorus: Save the City

Save us all from the sate we’re in

The Hulk is incredible

Smashing things up

While Iron Man takes to the sky

Captain America’s strong

And that Thor is a god

And Lord knows they’re easy on the eyes!

Black Widow’s a knockout who can knock you out!

And when Ant-Man flies you won’t hear a sound! Captain America: Get the Tesseract. The battles just begun Black Widow: We’ll conquer the Chitari Iron Man: Then get schwarma when we’re done! Hawkeye: Just how are we to fight them Captain America: We’ll fight them as a team, Natasha that’s your queqe

Then Hawkeye hit the bullseye there’s no better shot that you!

Tony you’ve got nukes to catch

Be careful not to crash.

And Hulk you know the magic word is Chorus: Hulk you know the magic word is- Hulk you know the magic word is! Hulk: Smash! Smash! Smash! Chorus: City’s trashed when you take your bow.

We’ll blame you then, but you’re good for now!

Avengers unite! Cause we’ve got to hear you say Captain America: I can do this all day!

“It was one of the most fun things,” Igla previously explained to Variety at the series premiere. “Every day on my commute I drove by with my fiancé who was also my second-in-command on the show, Lisa clam. We would drive by a ‘Hamilton’ billboard every morning on the way to the writers’ room, and one morning I just thought ‘Rogers: The Musical.’ And we started talking about it and it expanded. One of the great things about working for Marvel is if you have an idea that starts out small or medium, it sort of started out medium I would say, and you pitch it to them and everyone is tickled by it and everyone is excited by it. They’re willing to pick it up and run with it and make it even bigger, and I’m so excited for people to see.”

March Shaiman and Scott Wittman are Academy Award nominated composers who shared nominations for Mary Poppins Returns. Shaiman also notched nods for Sleepless in Seattle, Patch Adams, and South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.

“[Scott and I] were at an Academy Award dinner, and I’m sitting there and someone taps me on the shoulder and says, ‘Excuse me, Kevin Feige would love to meet you,’” Shaiman said to Marvel.com. “I knew who Kevin was, and I was like he wants to meet me, really? Turns out Kevin is a film score nerd. He started talking about [the scores I’ve written] one by one and I was like, I cannot believe this is happening. We started trading emails about scores and this and that, and when I would see [Marvel movies] I would send him an email. I guess when this idea came up for Hawkeye, for there to be a musical on Broadway, he luckily thought of us, and [Scott and I] couldn’t be more ecstatic about it.”

