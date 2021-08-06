Hulu Executives Teases More Marvel Shows

✖

As it stands now, Hulu hasn't had the best run with shows stemming from the Marvel umbrella. Right as the streamer was set to launch its own corner of the Marvel universe with a group of adult-oriented shows, the streamer was forced to cancel two of them — Marvel's Howard the Duck and Marvel's Tigra & Dazzler — after Marvel Studios' absorption of Marvel Television. The Disney-owned streamer was then going to do horror content based on Marvel characters, but Helstrom was canceled after one season and Gabriel Luna's solo Ghost Rider show never got off the ground.

Despite all that, Hulu's scripted originals boss is still holding out hope to land more Marvel content. According to Hulu exec Jordan Helman, the streamer still hopes to eventually work with Marvel Studios as it works to grow the Marvel Cinematic Universe even further.

“Marvel continues to be an incredibly important partner and one of the biggest generators of content within the Disney ecosystem so we’re excited about the possibility of what may lie in the future with regards to the Hulu/Marvel relationship," Helman told Deadline on Friday.

The exec then went on to confirm that Hulu has yet to speak with Marvel Studios or its head Kevin Feige, but Hulu still plans to get some MCU content as "it seems like an incredibly robust avenue for future projects."

Of the animated universe that was picked apart and largely sent to the chopping block, Hulu was able to release the Patton Oswalt-starring MODOK earlier this year to critical acclaim. Furthermore, the streamer is now starting to put the pieces together on a marketing campaign for Marvel's Hit-Monkey, which Hulu intends to release later this fall. Helman also tells the trade a "determination" has not been made on whether MODOK would be renewed.

While Disney+ is the focus of Disney and its studios for the foreseeable future, an eventual expansion to Hulu makes a tremendous amount of sense — especially after Deadpool 3 hits theaters and fans see how R-rated content can work in the MCU. While Feige and other Disney executives have committed to keeping the threequel made-for-adults, Disney+ executives have promised the streamer will remain entirely family-friendly. Because of that, perhaps Hulu will eventually find itself as the eventual home for the MCU's more adult content.

